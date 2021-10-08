The Mission UK & The Chameleons touring in 2022 with Theatre of Hate

Fans of gothy '80s post-punk take note: The Mission UK and The Chameleons will be touring next year with Theatre of Hate. They're calling it the "Deja Vu Tour 2022" and tickets for all shows go on sale Monday, October 11 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below

The Mission UK, featuring founding members Wayne Hussey, Craig Adams (both of whom were both in Sisters of Mercy) and Simon Hinkler, haven't toured North America in nearly a decade. This tour also marks a reunion between The Chameleons frontman Mark Burgess and guitarist Reg Smithies, who haven't toured together under The Chameleons name since in nearly two decades. Opening is Theatre of Hate who are are still led by Kirk Brandon.

The coast-to-coast tour includes a Los Angeles stop at The Belasco Theatre on 9/23 and NYC area shows at Manhattan's Le Poisson Rouge on 10/13 and Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on 10/15.

THE MISSION UK / THE CHAMELEONS / THEATRE OF HATE - 2022 TOUR

Wed, Sept 7 – Baltimore MD @ Soundstage

Thu, Sept 8 -- Millersville PA @ Phantom Power

Fri, Sept 9 - Richmond VA @ The Broadberry

Sat, Sept 10 – Atlanta GA @ The Masquerade

Sun, Sept 11 – West Palm Beach FL @ Respectable Street

Mon, Sept 12 – OFF

Tue, Sept 13 – Tampa FL @ The Orpheum

Thu, Sept 15 – Houston TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Fri, Sept 16 – Dallas TX @ Gas Monkey

Sat, Sept 17 – Austin TX @ Elysium

Mon, Sept 19 – Albuquerque NM @ Sunshine Theater

Tue, Sept 20 – Mesa AZ @ Nile Theater

Wed, Sept 21 – San Diego CA @ Music Box

Fri, Sept 23 – Los Angeles CA @ The Belasco Theatre

Sat, Sept 24 – San Francisco CA @ The Chapel

Tue, Sept 27 – Portland OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

Wed, Sept 28 – Seattle WA @ El Corazon

Thu, Sept 29 – Boise ID @ Visual Arts Collective

Fri, Sept 30 – Salt Lake City UT @ Metro Music Hall

Sat, Oct 1 – Denver CO @ Oriental Theater

Sun, Oct 2 – Kansas City MO @ Record Bar

Tue, Oct 4 - Minneapolis MN @ PNA Hall

Wed, Oct 5 – Milwaukee WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

Thu, Oct 6 – Columbus OH @ Athenaeum Theatre

Fri, Oct 7 – Ferndale MI @ The Magic Bag

Sat, Oct 8 – Chicago IL @ Thalia Hall

Sun, Oct 9 – Toronto ON @ Velvet Underground

Tue, Oct 11 – Montreal QC @ Theatre Fairmount

Wed, Oct 12 – Boston MA @ Brighton Music Hall

Thu, Oct 13 – New York NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

Fri, Oct 14 - Ardmore PA @ Ardmore Music Hall

Sat, Oct 15 - Jersey City NJ @ White Eagle Hall

