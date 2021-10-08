The Mission UK & The Chameleons touring in 2022 with Theatre of Hate
Fans of gothy '80s post-punk take note: The Mission UK and The Chameleons will be touring next year with Theatre of Hate. They're calling it the "Deja Vu Tour 2022" and tickets for all shows go on sale Monday, October 11 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below
The Mission UK, featuring founding members Wayne Hussey, Craig Adams (both of whom were both in Sisters of Mercy) and Simon Hinkler, haven't toured North America in nearly a decade. This tour also marks a reunion between The Chameleons frontman Mark Burgess and guitarist Reg Smithies, who haven't toured together under The Chameleons name since in nearly two decades. Opening is Theatre of Hate who are are still led by Kirk Brandon.
The coast-to-coast tour includes a Los Angeles stop at The Belasco Theatre on 9/23 and NYC area shows at Manhattan's Le Poisson Rouge on 10/13 and Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on 10/15.
THE MISSION UK / THE CHAMELEONS / THEATRE OF HATE - 2022 TOUR
Wed, Sept 7 – Baltimore MD @ Soundstage
Thu, Sept 8 -- Millersville PA @ Phantom Power
Fri, Sept 9 - Richmond VA @ The Broadberry
Sat, Sept 10 – Atlanta GA @ The Masquerade
Sun, Sept 11 – West Palm Beach FL @ Respectable Street
Mon, Sept 12 – OFF
Tue, Sept 13 – Tampa FL @ The Orpheum
Thu, Sept 15 – Houston TX @ White Oak Music Hall
Fri, Sept 16 – Dallas TX @ Gas Monkey
Sat, Sept 17 – Austin TX @ Elysium
Mon, Sept 19 – Albuquerque NM @ Sunshine Theater
Tue, Sept 20 – Mesa AZ @ Nile Theater
Wed, Sept 21 – San Diego CA @ Music Box
Fri, Sept 23 – Los Angeles CA @ The Belasco Theatre
Sat, Sept 24 – San Francisco CA @ The Chapel
Tue, Sept 27 – Portland OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
Wed, Sept 28 – Seattle WA @ El Corazon
Thu, Sept 29 – Boise ID @ Visual Arts Collective
Fri, Sept 30 – Salt Lake City UT @ Metro Music Hall
Sat, Oct 1 – Denver CO @ Oriental Theater
Sun, Oct 2 – Kansas City MO @ Record Bar
Tue, Oct 4 - Minneapolis MN @ PNA Hall
Wed, Oct 5 – Milwaukee WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Thu, Oct 6 – Columbus OH @ Athenaeum Theatre
Fri, Oct 7 – Ferndale MI @ The Magic Bag
Sat, Oct 8 – Chicago IL @ Thalia Hall
Sun, Oct 9 – Toronto ON @ Velvet Underground
Tue, Oct 11 – Montreal QC @ Theatre Fairmount
Wed, Oct 12 – Boston MA @ Brighton Music Hall
Thu, Oct 13 – New York NY @ Le Poisson Rouge
Fri, Oct 14 - Ardmore PA @ Ardmore Music Hall
Sat, Oct 15 - Jersey City NJ @ White Eagle Hall
