The Moldy Peaches add 2nd NYC reunion show

The Moldy Peaches recently announced their first full-band US headline show in 20 years, following Adam Green and Kimya Dawson's reunion at West Coast screenings of the Meet Me In the Bathroom documentary. The show happens August 10 at Brooklyn Steel and is already sold out, so the Moldy Peaches added a second show for August 11 at Brooklyn Steel. Tickets for the newly-added show go on sale Friday (2/24) at 10 AM with presales starting today (2/22) at 10 AM.

The Moldy Peaches also play Primavera Sound in Barcelona and Madrid, and a London show before that. Updated dates are listed below.

THE MOLDY PEACHES - 2023 TOUR

May 29 - London, UK - Roundhouse

June 2 - Barcelona, ESP - Primavera Sound

June 9 - Madrid, ESP - Primavera Sound

August 10 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

August 11 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel