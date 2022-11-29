The Moldy Peaches add more reunion shows, playing London before Primavera Sound

Adam Green and Kimya Dawson reunited as The Moldy Peaches to play a few West Coast shows at screenings of documentary Meet Me in the Bathroom. They've just announced they're going to continue to play shows, getting their six-piece lineup back together for their first full-band shows in over a decade.

"We're excited to be back, older and moldier," say Adam and Kimya. "Let's see if we still got it! Once a Moldy Peach always a Moldy Peach."

So far those dates are all across the Atlantic. They were just announced as part of the seriously stacked Primavera Sound lineups in Barcelona and Madrid, and before those they'll play London's Roundhouse on May 29. There's still not been a NYC reunion show for this NYC band. Fingers crossed.

All dates are listed, along with a video of The Moldy Peaches playing the 2002 Reading Festival. below.

The Moldy Peaches - 2023 Tour Dates

May 29 - London, Roundhouse – tickets here

June 2 - Barcelona, Primavera

June 9 - Madrid, Primavera