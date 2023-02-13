The Moldy Peaches announce first US headline show in 20 years

Last year The Moldy Peaches' Adam Green and Kimya Dawson got back together to play as part of West Coast screenings of the documentary Meet Me In the Bathroom. This year they'll be playing their first full-band Moldy Peaches shows in a decade, including Primavera Sound, and they've just announced their first headline show in the US in 20 years. That happens August 10 at Brooklyn Steel. It's their only announced North American headline show at the moment.

Tickets for Brooklyn Steel go on sale Friday, February 17 at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.

Meanwhile, Kimya Dawson has shared a video for "Follow That Dream," her contribution to Daniel Johnston tribute album I KIlled the Monster which was just reissued by Shimmy Disc and also features Danielson & Sufjan Stevens, Jad Fair, Jeffrey Lewis and more. The video was directed by Shimmy Disc founder, Kramer, and you can watch that, and listen to the whole tribute album, below.

THE MOLDY PEACHES - 2023 TOUR

May 29 - London, UK - Roundhouse

June 2 - Barcelona, ESP - Primavera Sound

June 9 - Madrid, ESP - Primavera Sound

August 10 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel