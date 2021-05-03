The Monkees announce Farewell Tour

The Monkees have announced a Farewell Tour with dates across the US this fall. The shows will featuring the band's two surviving members, Michael Nesmith and Micky Dolenz for a "magical night of music: all the hits, deep cuts and fan favorites."

Dates include stops in Seattle, San Jose, Knoxville, Atlanta, Orlando, Detroit, Milwaukee, Kansas City and more. There are two NYC area shows: Manhattan's Town Hall on October 24 and Long Island's The Paramount on October 28. Tickets for the NYC shows and the whole tour go on sale Friday, May 7 at 10 AM local time, with presales starting May 5 at 10 AM local time.

All tour dates are listed below.

The Monkees - 2021 Tour Dates

September 11th – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

September 14th – Sacramento, CA @ The Crest Theatre

September 15th – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

September 17th – Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center

September 18th – El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia

September 19th – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

September 24th – Dallas, TX @ The Majestic Theatre

September 25th – San Antonio, TX @ The Tobin Center For Performing Arts

September 28th The Woodlands, TX @ Dosey Doe

September 29th The Woodlands, TX @ Dosey Doe

October 2nd – Chattanooga, TN @ Trivoli Theatre

October 6th – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

October 7th – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

October 8th – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall

October 10th – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

October 12th – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse

October 13th – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

October 15th – Biloxi, MS @ IP Casino Resort & Spa

October 16th – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

October 19th – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center

October 20th – Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall

October 22nd – Bethlehem, PA @ The Wind Creek Event Center

October 23rd – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ocean Casino Resort – Ovation Hall

October 24th – New York, NY @ Town Hall

October 26th – Burlington, VT @ Flynn Center For The Performing Arts

October 28th – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

October 29th – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

October 30th – Medford, MA – Chevalier Theatre

November 1st – Greensburg, PA @ The Palace Theatre

November 2nd – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre

November 6th – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

November 9th – Saint Charles, MO @ Family Arena

November 10th – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

November 14th – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre