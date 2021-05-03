The Monkees announce Farewell Tour
The Monkees have announced a Farewell Tour with dates across the US this fall. The shows will featuring the band's two surviving members, Michael Nesmith and Micky Dolenz for a "magical night of music: all the hits, deep cuts and fan favorites."
Dates include stops in Seattle, San Jose, Knoxville, Atlanta, Orlando, Detroit, Milwaukee, Kansas City and more. There are two NYC area shows: Manhattan's Town Hall on October 24 and Long Island's The Paramount on October 28. Tickets for the NYC shows and the whole tour go on sale Friday, May 7 at 10 AM local time, with presales starting May 5 at 10 AM local time.
All tour dates are listed below.
The Monkees - 2021 Tour Dates
September 11th – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
September 14th – Sacramento, CA @ The Crest Theatre
September 15th – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic
September 17th – Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center
September 18th – El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia
September 19th – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
September 24th – Dallas, TX @ The Majestic Theatre
September 25th – San Antonio, TX @ The Tobin Center For Performing Arts
September 28th The Woodlands, TX @ Dosey Doe
September 29th The Woodlands, TX @ Dosey Doe
October 2nd – Chattanooga, TN @ Trivoli Theatre
October 6th – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
October 7th – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre
October 8th – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall
October 10th – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
October 12th – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse
October 13th – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
October 15th – Biloxi, MS @ IP Casino Resort & Spa
October 16th – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre
October 19th – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center
October 20th – Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall
October 22nd – Bethlehem, PA @ The Wind Creek Event Center
October 23rd – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ocean Casino Resort – Ovation Hall
October 24th – New York, NY @ Town Hall
October 26th – Burlington, VT @ Flynn Center For The Performing Arts
October 28th – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
October 29th – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
October 30th – Medford, MA – Chevalier Theatre
November 1st – Greensburg, PA @ The Palace Theatre
November 2nd – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre
November 6th – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
November 9th – Saint Charles, MO @ Family Arena
November 10th – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
November 14th – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre