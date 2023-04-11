The Mountain Goats announce more 2023 tour dates, playing NYC’s Rooftop at Pier 17

The Mountain Goats had to postpone a few shows last week after their Big Ears appearance as John Darnielle tested positive for Covid, but they're back on the road and playing Omaha tonight. The postponed shows -- Oxford, Nashville, Tulsa and Lawrence -- are being made up in July, and the band have just announced more North American shows in August and October, including NYC, Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boise, and more.

No word on openers for those new dates, but this spring and summer they have shows with The Hold Steady, Blitzen Trapper, Adeem the Artist, Mint Mile, and more. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show happens at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on August 4. Tickets for all just-announced shows are on presale now and go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 14 at 10 AM local time.

mountain goats 2023 tour poster loading...

THE MOUNTAIN GOATS - 2023 TOUR DATES

APR 11, 2023 - Slowdown - Omaha, NE w/ Adeem the Artist

APR 12, 2023 - The District - Sioux Falls, SD w/ Adeem the Artist

APR 14, 2023 - Badger State Brewing Company - Green Bay, WI w/ Adeem the Artist

APR 15, 2023 - The Majestic Theatre - Detroit, MI w/ Adeem the Artist

APR 17, 2023 - The Phoenix Concert Theatre - Toronto, ON - Sold Out w/ Adeem the Artist

APR 18, 2023 - Empire Live - Albany, NY w/ Adeem the Artist

APR 20, 2023 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA w/ Adeem the Artist

APR 21, 2023 - XL Live - Harrisburg, PA w/ Adeem the Artist

APR 22, 2023 - Cat's Cradle - Carrboro, NC w/ Adeem the Artist

APR 23, 2023 - Cat's Cradle - Carrboro, NC - Low ticket warning! w/ Adeem the Artist

JUN 3, 2023 - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater - Austin, TX - with The Hold Steady

JUN 29, 2023 - Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY w/ Mint Mile

JUN 30, 2023 - The Salt Shed - Chicago, IL w/ The Hold Steady and Dillinger Four

JUL 1, 2023 - The Salt Shed - Chicago, IL w/ The Hold Steady and Dillinger Four

JUL 2, 2023 - SPACE - Evanston, IL w/ Mint Mile

JUL 4, 2023 - Codfish Hollow Barnstormers - Maquoketa, IA w/ Mint Mile

JUL 5, 2023 - Wooly's - Des Moines, IA w/ Mint Mile

JUL 7, 2023 - Pablo Center at the Confluence - Eau Claire, WI - with Mint Mile

JUL 8, 2023 - Summerfest - Milwaukee, WI

JUL 10, 2023 - The Lyric Oxford - Oxford, MS - Rescheduled from Apr 7

JUL 11, 2023 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN - Rescheduled from Apr 6

JUL 13, 2023 - The Vanguard - Tulsa, OK - Rescheduled from Apr 8

JUL 14, 2023 - Liberty Hall - Lawrence, KS - Rescheduled from Apr 9 - ticket link is being updated.

AUG 4, 2023 - The Rooftop at Pier 17 - New York, NY

AUG 5, 2023 - Citizens House of Blues - Boston, MA

AUG 8, 2023 - Woodland Park Zoo - Seattle, WA w/ Blitzen Trapper

AUG 9, 2023 - Pioneer Courthouse Square - Portland, OR w/ Blitzen Trapper

OCT 2, 2023 - Belly Up Tavern - Solana Beach, CA

OCT 3, 2023 - The Belasco - Los Angeles, CA

OCT 6, 2023 - August Hall - San Francisco, CA

OCT 7, 2023 - Ace Of Spades - Sacramento, CA

OCT 9, 2023 - Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox - Spokane, WA

OCT 10, 2023 - Knitting Factory - Boise, ID

OCT 11, 2023 - The ELM - Bozeman, MT

OCT 13, 2023 - Fox Theatre - Boulder, CO

OCT 14, 2023 - Gothic Theatre - Englewood, CO