The Mountain Goats announce more 2023 tour dates, playing NYC’s Rooftop at Pier 17
The Mountain Goats had to postpone a few shows last week after their Big Ears appearance as John Darnielle tested positive for Covid, but they're back on the road and playing Omaha tonight. The postponed shows -- Oxford, Nashville, Tulsa and Lawrence -- are being made up in July, and the band have just announced more North American shows in August and October, including NYC, Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boise, and more.
No word on openers for those new dates, but this spring and summer they have shows with The Hold Steady, Blitzen Trapper, Adeem the Artist, Mint Mile, and more. All dates are listed below.
The NYC show happens at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on August 4. Tickets for all just-announced shows are on presale now and go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 14 at 10 AM local time.
THE MOUNTAIN GOATS - 2023 TOUR DATES
APR 11, 2023 - Slowdown - Omaha, NE w/ Adeem the Artist
APR 12, 2023 - The District - Sioux Falls, SD w/ Adeem the Artist
APR 14, 2023 - Badger State Brewing Company - Green Bay, WI w/ Adeem the Artist
APR 15, 2023 - The Majestic Theatre - Detroit, MI w/ Adeem the Artist
APR 17, 2023 - The Phoenix Concert Theatre - Toronto, ON - Sold Out w/ Adeem the Artist
APR 18, 2023 - Empire Live - Albany, NY w/ Adeem the Artist
APR 20, 2023 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA w/ Adeem the Artist
APR 21, 2023 - XL Live - Harrisburg, PA w/ Adeem the Artist
APR 22, 2023 - Cat's Cradle - Carrboro, NC w/ Adeem the Artist
APR 23, 2023 - Cat's Cradle - Carrboro, NC - Low ticket warning! w/ Adeem the Artist
JUN 3, 2023 - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater - Austin, TX - with The Hold Steady
JUN 29, 2023 - Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY w/ Mint Mile
JUN 30, 2023 - The Salt Shed - Chicago, IL w/ The Hold Steady and Dillinger Four
JUL 1, 2023 - The Salt Shed - Chicago, IL w/ The Hold Steady and Dillinger Four
JUL 2, 2023 - SPACE - Evanston, IL w/ Mint Mile
JUL 4, 2023 - Codfish Hollow Barnstormers - Maquoketa, IA w/ Mint Mile
JUL 5, 2023 - Wooly's - Des Moines, IA w/ Mint Mile
JUL 7, 2023 - Pablo Center at the Confluence - Eau Claire, WI - with Mint Mile
JUL 8, 2023 - Summerfest - Milwaukee, WI
JUL 10, 2023 - The Lyric Oxford - Oxford, MS - Rescheduled from Apr 7
JUL 11, 2023 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN - Rescheduled from Apr 6
JUL 13, 2023 - The Vanguard - Tulsa, OK - Rescheduled from Apr 8
JUL 14, 2023 - Liberty Hall - Lawrence, KS - Rescheduled from Apr 9 - ticket link is being updated.
AUG 4, 2023 - The Rooftop at Pier 17 - New York, NY
AUG 5, 2023 - Citizens House of Blues - Boston, MA
AUG 8, 2023 - Woodland Park Zoo - Seattle, WA w/ Blitzen Trapper
AUG 9, 2023 - Pioneer Courthouse Square - Portland, OR w/ Blitzen Trapper
OCT 2, 2023 - Belly Up Tavern - Solana Beach, CA
OCT 3, 2023 - The Belasco - Los Angeles, CA
OCT 6, 2023 - August Hall - San Francisco, CA
OCT 7, 2023 - Ace Of Spades - Sacramento, CA
OCT 9, 2023 - Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox - Spokane, WA
OCT 10, 2023 - Knitting Factory - Boise, ID
OCT 11, 2023 - The ELM - Bozeman, MT
OCT 13, 2023 - Fox Theatre - Boulder, CO
OCT 14, 2023 - Gothic Theatre - Englewood, CO