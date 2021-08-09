The Mountain Goats announce new Jersey City show (on BV presale now – password here)

The Mountain Goats released Dark In Here in June, and they recently began a tour supporting it, playing their first shows since February of 2020. They've now announced a new NYC-area show, at Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on Saturday, October 23. You can get tickets early now on BrooklynVegan Presale: use the password CAVE. Our presale runs through Thursday 8/12 at 11:45 AM, and if you miss out, tickets go on general sale Thursday 8/12 at 12 PM.

In addition to the Jersey City show, The Mountain Goats announced new dates in Nashville, Lexington, Silver Spring, Philadelphia, Boston, and New Haven. See updated dates below.

John Darnielle shared a video about the band's COVID vaccine and mask policy at their upcoming shows, as the Delta variant surges. They're asking people to be vaccinated and wear masks, and you can watch the video below.

Darnielle also recently appeared on Sonos' Radio Hour, where he talked to host Elia Einhorn and curated a mix featuring Theon Cross, Altin Gün, Sarah Jarosz, Dwyer, Sawyer, Kerlin, Dolas, Caulkins, Malone, Rodriguez, Boye, Soubiran, Myers-Ionita, Renteria, and more. Listen to that on Sonos Radio until Wednesday, or stream it below via Mixcloud.

Get The Mountain Goats' All Hail West Texas on vinyl in the BV store.

THE MOUNTAIN GOATS: 2021 TOUR

8/6 Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel^

8/7 Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse^

8/8 Birmingham, AL - Saturn^

8/10 Austin, TX - Mohawk^

8/11 Austin, TX - Mohawk^

8/12 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall^

8/13 San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger^

8/15 Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf^

8/16 Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf^

8/18 Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep^

8/19 Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre^

8/20 Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge^

8/21 Fort Collins, CO - Washington’s^

8/23 Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater^

8/24 Evanston, IL - SPACE^ SOLD OUT

8/25 Evanston, IL - SPACE^ SOLD OUT

8/26 Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre^

8/27 Columbus, OH - Athenaeum Theatre

9/7 New York, NY - City Winery*

9/8 New York, NY - City Winery*

9/9 New York, NY - City Winery*

9/16 Dallas, TX - Kessler Theater*

9/17 Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre*

9/18 Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater*

9/19 Fayetteville, AR - George’s Majestic Lounge*

9/21 Lancaster, PA - Tellus 360*

9/23 Wilmington, DE - The Queen*

9/24 Holyoke, MA - Gateway City Arts Center*

9/25 Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios*

9/26 Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest Cafe at the ArtsQuest*

10/14 Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom

10/15 Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

10/18 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

10/19 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

10/20 Boston, MA - Royale

10/22 New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

10/23 Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall

10/25 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Made

10/26 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Made

10/27 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Made

^ w/ Laura Cortese & the Dance Cards

* Solo Show