The Mountain Goats announce new LP ‘Bleed Out’ & tour (watch “Training Montage” video)

The Mountain Goats have announced a new album, Bleed Out. It's the follow-up to last year's Dark in Here and it's due out August 19 via Merge. Bully's Alicia Bognanno produced the album, which was recorded within a week in Sylvan Esso's Betty Studios near Chapel Hill, NC. See the cover art and tracklist below.

"So, heads up," John Darnielle says. "I got this idea to write a bunch of songs where they were all uptempo mini-action movies. Plots, characters, heists, hostages, questionable capers, getaway cars, all that stuff. Gas pedal glued to the floor. Eventually as you might guess I wanted at least one song where the tempo relaxed a little and that’s the title track but otherwise buckle up. We hid out in the woods in Chapel Hill and made this album with nobody knowing about it. Proper secret-soldier style. It has been pretty hard keeping this under our hats, we are really proud of what we got here. Alicia Bognanno produced & played with us, and the great Shani Gandhi mixed."

The first single is the propulsive "Training Montage," which definitely fits Darnielle's description of the album's "uptempo jams" and finds the band sounding energized and ready to rock. Watch the accompanying video below.

The Mountain Goats have also announced a tour, beginning in late June and running through the fall, with North American and European shows. It begins with some duo performances in July, with support from Izzy Heltai or Abby Hamilton on various dates, with full band shows beginning in August. See all dates below.

The tour hits NYC for a show at Webster Hall on August 31, and also stops in Atlantic City for a show at Anchor Rock Club on August 29. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, June 10 at 10 AM local.

THE MOUNTAIN GOATS - BLEED OUT TRACKLIST

1. Training Montage

2. Mark on You

3. Wage Wars Get Rich Die Handsome

4. Extraction Point

5. Bones Don’t Rust

6. First Blood

7. Make You Suffer

8. Guys on Every Corner

9. Hostages

10. Need More Bandages

11. Incandescent Ruins

12. Bleed Out

THE MOUNTAIN GOATS: 2022 TOUR

6/25 - Durham, NC @ Durham Bulls Athletic Park (That Music Fest)

7/9 - Charleston, SC @ Music Farm *

7/10 - Jacksonville, FL @ Intuition Ale Works *

7/11 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Palladium Theater *

7/12 - Tallahassee, FL @ The Moon *

7/14 - Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall ^

7/15 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway ^

7/16 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s ^

7/17 - Wichita, KS @ Wave ^

8/28 - Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

8/29 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Anchor Rock Club

8/31 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

9/2 - Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre

9/3 - Pawtucket, RI @ The Met

9/4 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

9/7 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Beer Garden

9/8 - McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre

9/9 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

9/10 - Bloomington, IN @ Bluebird Nightclub

9/11 - Little Rock, AR @ Little Rock Hall

9/13 - Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live

9/15 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

9/16 - Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre

9/17 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

9/18 - New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s

9/20 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

9/21 - Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

9/22 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

9/23 - Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

11/10 - Vienna, Austria @ WUK Foyer ~

11/11 - Berlin, Germany @ Columbia Theater ~

11/12 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso ~

11/14 - Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma ~

11/16 - London, UK @ Roundhouse ~

11/17 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall ~

11/18 - Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street ~

* duo performance with Izzy Heltai

^ duo performance with Abby Hamilton

~ with Carson McHone