The Mountain Goats announce new LP, share “As Many Candles as Possible”

The Mountain Goats released the recorded-in-quarantine-on-a-boombox Songs for Pierre Chuvin earlier this year, but are now back with a proper studio album, Getting Into Knives, which will be out October 23 via Merge. This album shares a sense of immediacy with Chuvin, though, as John Darnielle and the rest of band made it in Memphis at the legendary Sam Phillips Recording studios in just a single week with producer Matt Ross-Spang (who engineered In League With Dragons). Specifically it was the same room The Cramps made their 1980 debut album and, according to the press release, they used "magic" microphones salvaged from The Nashville Network.

That kinetic rush of the record's creation can be felt in first single "As Many Candles as Possible," which features Al Green's organist Charles Hodges. The song's lyric video was directed by John's wife, Lalitree Darnielle, and you can watch that below.

Getting Into Knives tracklist:

1. Corsican Mastiff Stride

2. Get Famous

3. Picture of My Dress

4. As Many Candles As Possible

5. Tidal Wave

6. Pez Dorado

7. The Last Place I Saw You Alive

8. Bell Swamp Connection

9. The Great Gold Sheep

10. Rat Queen

11. Wolf Count

12. Harbor Me

13. Getting Into Knives

