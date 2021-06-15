The Mountain Goats, Greg Dulli & Vagabon add Brooklyn Made shows (BV Presale Password here)

New Bushwick venue Brooklyn Made has added shows to its initial lineup, including three nights with The Mountain Goats on October 25-27 (tickets), a second night with Greg Dulli of Afghan Whigs on October 3 (tickets), and Vagabon on November 19 (tickets). You can get tickets early to all of those shows starting today (Tuesday, 6/15) at noon on BrooklynVegan Presale - use the password BROOKLYNVEGAN for access.

If you miss out on our presale (it runs until Thursday 6/17 at 10 PM), tickets go on general sale starting Friday, 6/18 at noon.

You can also still ENTER TO WIN a pair of tickets to the Brooklyn Made show of your choice.