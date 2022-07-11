The Mountain Goats share new song, add 2nd NYC show to tour

The Mountain Goats have released a second single, "Wage Wars Get Rich Die Handsome" off their upcoming concept LP. The song is punky and fun, and falls neatly into the conceit of Bleed Out: cinematic songs inspired by retro action movies. Frontman John Darnielle says:

When I write an album that revolves around a theme, it usually takes two or three songs before I notice what's going on. There's always one song that becomes the ‘might as well dive all the way in’ song and on Bleed Out that song was ‘Wage Wars Get Rich Die Handsome,’ written while watching a French action movie way past my normal bedtime... Once I had the chorus of this one I started asking myself the kinds of questions that usually end up shaping the album: What if I just wrote all the songs on guitar? What if I leaned into the uptempo ones? In recent years I shy away from the fist-punch no-brakes anthemic style but here I figured, you know, no point just wading around in blood if I'm already in knee-deep.

"Wage Wars Get Rich Die Handsome" is the third track on Bleed Out, which drops August 19 via Merge. Listen below, and order Bleed Out on yellow vinyl, along with order Mountain Goats records, in the BV store.

The band kicks off a three-month US tour and one-month trek through Europe tomorrow (7/12). They've added a second show at NYC's Webster Hall on August 30 (the 8/31 show is sold out). See all the dates below.

