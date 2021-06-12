The Mountain Goats touring in August & September (full band & John Darnielle Solo)

The Mountain Goats are about to release new album Dark in Here on June 25 via Merge. The album was recorded at the legendary FAME studios in Muscle Shoals, AL and follows last year's Getting Into Knives which was recorded at the equally fabled Sam Phillips Recording in Memphis. You can stream a few songs from Dark in Here and all of Getting Into Knives below.

With two new albums under their belt (three counting Songs for Pierre Chuvin) since the pandemic, they're itching to get back on the road and have dates in August, including Asheville, Atlanta, Birmingham, Austin, Houston, Santa Fe, the Denver area, Fort Collins, Evanston, IL and Royal Oak, MI.

Then in September, John Darnielle will be playing some solo Mountain Goats shows, starting with three nights at City Winery NYC on 9/7-9/9, and then Dallas, Oklahoma City, Lawrence (KS), and Fayetteville (AR). John will then head back to the East Coast for solo dates with Superchunk's Mac McCaughan opening in Wilmington (DE), Hollyoke (MA), Woodstock (9/27 at Levon Helm Studios, sold out) and Bethlehem, PA. All Dates are listed below.

THE MOUNTAIN GOATS - 2021 TOUR DATES

AUG 6, 2021 The Orange Peel Asheville, NC

AUG 7, 2021 Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA

AUG 8, 2021 Saturn Birmingham, AL

AUG 10, 2021 Mohawk Austin, TX

AUG 11, 2021 Mohawk Austin, TX Second show added due to demand!

AUG 12, 2021 White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX

AUG 13, 2021 Paper Tiger San Antonio, TX

AUG 15, 2021 Meow Wolf Santa Fe, NM

AUG 16, 2021 Meow Wolf Santa Fe, NM

AUG 19, 2021 Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO (This show combines both previously scheduled Denver shows at Bluebird Theater)

AUG 21, 2021 Washington's Fort Collins, CO

AUG 23, 2021 The Pabst Theater Milwaukee, WI

AUG 24, 2021 SPACE Evanston, IL

AUG 25, 2021 SPACE Evanston, IL

AUG 26, 2021 Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI

SEP 07, 2021 City Winery NYC SOLO SHOW

SEP 08, 2021 City Winery NYC SOLO SHOW

SEP 09, 2021 City Winery NYC SOLO SHOW

SEP 16, 2021 Kessler Theater Dallas, TX SOLO SHOW

SEP 17, 2021 Tower Theatre Oklahoma City, OK SOLO SHOW

SEP 18, 2021 Granada Theater Lawrence, KS SOLO SHOW

SEP 19, 2021 George's Majestic Lounge Fayetteville, AR SOLO SHOW

SEP 23, 2021 The Queen Wilmington, DE SOLO SHOW w/ Mac McCaughan

SEP 24, 2021 Gateway City Arts Holyoke, MA SOLO SHOW w/ Mac McCaughan

SEP 25, 2021 Levon Helm Studios Woodstock, NY SOLO SHOW w/ Mac McCaughan

SEP 26, 2021 Musikfest Café Bethlehem, PA SOLO SHOW w/ Mac McCaughan