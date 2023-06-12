The Movielife announce ‘Forty Hour Train Back to Penn’ shows with Piebald & Macseal

As promised at Adjacent Fest last month, Long Island melodic hardcore/emo vets The Movielife will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their classic album Forty Hour Train Back To Penn with three Northeast shows. They'll play the album in full in Boston, Brooklyn, and Philly, with support from fellow emo vets Piebald and newer Long Island band Macseal. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 16, at 10am.

The Movielife, Piebald, and Macseal's NYC show goes down on August 5 at Music Hall Of Williamsburg. All dates below.

Read more about Forty Hour Train Back To Penn on our list of 30 classic emo and post-hardcore albums turning 20 in 2023.

The Movielife -- Celebrating 20 Years of Forty Hour Train Back To Penn

8/4 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

8/5 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

8/6 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts