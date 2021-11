Right before The Movielife open their former Drive-Thru Records labelmates The Starting Line's holiday shows in Philly and NJ (tickets), they'll headline their own holiday show in Brooklyn at Monarch on December 16. It's an all-Long Island bill with openers Koyo (who definitely take clear influence from The Movielife) and Family Dinner. Tickets are on sale now.

--

18 Essential Early 2000s Melodic Punk & Hardcore Albums