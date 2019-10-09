The Movielife’s Vinnie Caruana lists 5 LIHC bands that changed his life

Vinnie Caruana has been having a very busy year. In September his new band Constant Elevation (with hardcore legend Sammy Siegler) released their debut EP, then Vinnie put out a new solo EP in early October, and he's on a solo tour as we speak. And now his classic band The Movielife are returning to the stage this holiday season.

They're opening Four Year Strong's annual holiday show in Worcester on 12/28, and then playing a BrooklynVegan-presented headlining show in Brooklyn at Rough Trade NYC on December 29. The band says, "Gonna play a few that you never thought you’d see us play again. Joined by some amazing bands and friends, it’s gonna be a special night." Support comes from two other Long Island punk bands, Somerset Thrower and Victory Garden (mem Backtrack, Hangman, Capital), as well as Brooklyn's Sharkswimmer. Tickets go on sale Friday (10/11) at noon with a BrooklynVegan presale starting today (10/9) at noon. PASSWORD = MoBVLife.

Meanwhile, Vinnie's solo tour hit Brooklyn last week, and he'll return to the area to play Asbury Park's Wonder Bar on October 24 with Spirit Houses (tickets). All dates for both Vinnie solo and The Movielife are listed below.

Lastly, Vinnie picked five Long Island hardcore bands that changed his life for a new feature with No Echo, and his choices were Vision of Disorder, Mind Over Matter, Neglect, Silent Majority, and Glassjaw. Read his commentary on each band HERE.

Watch some classic Movielife videos below...

The Movielife -- 2019 Tour Dates

12/28 Worcester, MA Worcester Palladium opening for Four Year Strong

12/29 Brooklyn, NY Rough Trade NYC w/ Somerset Thrower, Victory Garden, Sharkswimmer

Vinnie Caruana -- 2019 Tour Dates

Wed, Oct 9, 2019 San Francisco, CA Cafe du Nord

Fri, Oct 11, 2019 Portland, OR Hawthorne Lounge

Sat, Oct 12, 2019 Seattle, WA Funhouse

Mon, Oct 14, 2019 Bozeman, MT Whistle Pig Korean

Wed, Oct 16, 2019 St. Paul, MN Amsterdam Bar & Hall

Thu, Oct 17, 2019 Chicago, IL Beat Kitchen

Fri, Oct 18, 2019 Detroit, MI El Club Back Room (early show)

Sat, Oct 19, 2019 Lakewood, OH Mahall’s Locker Room

Mon, Oct 21, 2019 New Haven, CT Cafe Nine

Tue, Oct 22, 2019 Boston, MA Great Scott

Thu, Oct 24, 2019 Asbury Park, NJ Wonder Bar

Fri, Oct 25, 2019 Philadelphia, PA Bourbon & Branch

Sat, Oct 26, 2019 Washington, DC Songbyrd (early show)

Sun, Oct 27, 2019 Norfolk, VA The Taphouse Grill

Tue, Oct 29, 2019 Atlanta ,GA The EARL

Wed, Oct 30, 2019 Orlando, FL Soundbar

Fri, Nov 1, 2019 Dallas, TX Three Links

Sat, Nov 2, 2019 Austin, TX Mohawk (small room)

Thu, Nov 7, 2019 Phoenix, AZ Rebel Lounge

Fri, Nov 8, 2019 San Diego, CA HOB Voodoo Room

Sat, Nov 9, 2019 Los Angeles, CA Moroccan Lounge (early show)