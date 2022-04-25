The Mummies played two NYC shows (pics from TV Eye)

California garage rock cult icons and celebrated Kings of Budget Rock, The Mummies, staggered out of their tombs and into NYC this past weekend for shows at TV Eye on Friday and Elsewhere on Saturday. We hit the Friday show, and photos from it by P Squared are in this post. While The Mummies' signature moves are as ancient as the pyramids (or at least the late-'80s), they never fail to deliver the goods. It was a blast.

The TV Eye show also featured sets from Empath and The Out-Sect, and pictures are in this post as well.