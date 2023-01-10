The Murder Capital prep new LP ‘Gigi’s Recovery’ (stream 4 songs), touring around Coachella

Dublin band The Murder Capital release their second album, Gigi's Recovery, on January 20 via Human Seasons. The album was produced by John Congleton and finds the band moving away from the more overt, dark post-punk leanings of their 2019 debut and into brighter territory. It includes last year's single "Only Good Things" and they've just shared swaggering rock song "Return My Head."

“'Return My Head' was written in a place of pure frustration, feeling like our sanity had been unknowingly removed through periods of isolation," says frontman James McGovern. "All I wanted at this point was to get my head back, and to throw it away again. But on my own terms. ‘Return my head, and throw it to the crowd.’” Watch the video and check out three other songs from Gigi's Recovery below.

The Murder Capital will be on this side of the pond this spring for Coachella and have announced a North American tour around it. Their last visit here was canceled just two shows into the tour thanks to Covid -- their March 12, 2020 show at Brooklyn's Knitting Factory show was among the last to happen before shutdown -- so let's hope this one fares better. Their Brooklyn stop this time is at Music Hall of Williamsburg on March 28. Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, January 13 at 10 AM. All all dates are listed below.

the-murder-capital-gigis-recovery loading...

The Murder Capital Gigi's Recovery

1 Existence

2 Crying

3 Return My Head

4 Ethel

5 The Stars Will Leave Their Stage

6 Belonging

7 The Lie Becomes the Self

8 A Thousand Lives

9 We Had to Disappear

10 Only Good Things

11 Gigi's Recovery

12 Exist

The Murder Capital - 2023 Tour Dates

Fri, March 24 Washington, DC DC9 Nightclub

Sat, March 25 Philadelphia, PA First Unitarian Church of Philadelphia

Sun, March 26 Albany, NY Empire Underground

Tue, March 28 Brooklyn, NY Music Hall of Williamsburg

Thu, March 30 Cambridge, MA The Sinclair

Sat, April 1 Toronto, ON Horseshoe Tavern

Mon, April 3 Chicago, IL Lincoln Hall

Tue, April 4 Minneapolis, MN 7th Street Entry

Fri, April 7 Denver, CO Lost Lake

Sat, April 8 Salt Lake City, UT Kilby Court

Mon, April 10 Seattle, WA The Vera Project

Tue, April 11 Portland, OR Mission Theater

Thu, April 13 San Francisco, CA The Chapel

Fri, April 14 Indio, CA Coachella

Fri, April 21 Indio, CA Coachella