The Murder Capital share new single “Only Good Things”

Irish post-punks The Murder Capital are back with their first new music since their 2019 debut, a swaying, swooning rock ballad titled "Only Good Things" that is cheerier than anything on their first album and recalls the heyday of Britpop. It's the first taste of the band's new album, details TBA, that was produced by John Congleton.

"This track for us has been an exciting evolution for the band," says singer James McGovern. "It’s so bright. It’s so colorful. This is a part of the narrative of the overall record that we feel reaches a real place of inner calm, inner peace but at its core, it’s a love song. You get a song like this where, the protagonist in this song is quite simply asking - not pleading - just willing to ask their counterpart to rid them of their intrusive thoughts, the devils on their shoulders and to be truly vulnerable. We’re so excited to go to a place like this because perhaps it’s not what is expected of us. It stood out to me during the creation of this record that it is more about the friends that are still here and celebrating those connections, those relationships and being unafraid of life and its many seasons. Where ‘Only Good Things’ stands within the record is at a moment where the sonic and the lyrical narrative especially, are of newfound joy."

You can watch the "Only Good Things" lyric video below.

Murder Capital were set to tour America, including SXSW (and a BrooklynVegan day party), in 2020 when Covid hit and didn't make it any further than Brooklyn (they played two days before lockdown took effect). Let's hope they return soon.