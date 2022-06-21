The National add Capitol Theatre show ahead of Sound on Sound Fest

The National begin their summer tour with Lucy Dacus, Japanese Breakfast, and Bartees Strange next month, and they've added a new NYC-area date. It's at Port Chester, NY's Capitol Theatre on September 23, and it's being billed as a "companion performance" to Sound on Sound, the new Bridgeport, CT festival that they play on 9/25. Tickets to the new show go on sale Friday, June 24 at 10 AM, with various presales starting Thursday, June 23 at 10 AM.

In addition to their tour, which includes Newport Folk, Pitchfork Festival, and Day In Day Out Fest, The National have a new album in the works. Stay tuned for more on that, and see their updated dates below.

THE NATIONAL: 2022 TOUR

July 15: Chicago, IL - Union Park / Pitchfork Festival

July 17: Ottawa, ONT - LeBreton Flats / Ottawa Bluesfest

July 19: Shelburne, VT - The Green at Shelburne Museum ^

July 20: Cooperstown, NY - Brewery Ommegang ^

July 21: Portland, ME - Thompson’s Point #

July 22: Newport, RI - Fort Adams State Park / Newport Folk Festival

Aug. 6: Edmonton, ALB - Gallagher Park / Edmonton Folk Festival

Aug. 7: Calgary, ALB - Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium +

Aug. 8: Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater +

Aug. 9: Ogden. UT - Ogden Amphitheater +

Aug. 10: Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheater +

Aug. 12: Bellevue, NE - Falconwood Park / Outlandia Music Festival

Aug. 14: Seattle, WA - Seattle Center / Day In Day Out Festival

Sept. 12: Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

Sept. 13: Kansas City, MO - Grinders KC

Sept. 14: Minneapolis, MN - Surly Brewing Festival Field

Sept. 16: Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

Sept. 17: Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

Sept. 18: Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sept. 19: Pittsburgh, PA - Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts

Sept. 22: Boston, MA - Roadrunner

Sept. 23: Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre

Sept. 24: Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg University

Sept. 25: Bridgeport, CT - Seaside Park / Sound on Sound Festival

^ w/ Lucy Dacus

# w/ Japanese Breakfast

+ w/ Bartees Strange