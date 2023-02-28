The National add Woodstock & Canadian shows to tour, playing Jimmy Fallon

The National's tour supporting their new album First Two Page of Frankenstein begins in May, but before it begins they'll warm up with an intimate show in Woodstock, NY this weekend. Tickets for the Radio Woodstock 100.1-presented show, at Bearsville Theater on March 4, are on fan club presale now, and any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public today (2/28) at 2 PM. Good luck!

Ahead of the Woodstock show, The National will appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday night (3/3). They also added new Canadian shows to their tour in Montreal (Osheaga Festival) and Toronto, the latter of which is with Patti Smith and U.S. Girls. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 AM ET, and you can see updated dates below.

THE NATIONAL: 2023 TOUR

March 4, 2023 Bearsville Theater Woodstock, NY

May 18, 2023 Auditorium Theatre w/ Soccer Mommy Chicago, IL

May 19, 2023 Auditorium Theatre w/ Soccer Mommy Chicago, IL

May 20, 2023 Auditorium Theatre w/ Soccer Mommy Chicago, IL

May 21, 2023 Auditorium Theatre w/ Soccer Mommy Chicago, IL

May 23, 2023 The Anthem w/ Soccer Mommy Washington, DC

May 24, 2023 The Anthem w/ Soccer Mommy Washington, DC

May 26, 2023 Boston Calling Boston, MA

May 28, 2023 BottleRock Festival Napa, CA

May 30, 2023 Greek Theatre w/ Soccer Mommy Los Angeles, CA

May 31, 2023 Greek Theatre w/ Soccer Mommy Los Angeles, CA

Jun 02, 2023 McMenamins Edgefield w/ Soccer Mommy Troutdale, OR

Jun 03, 2023 McMenamins Edgefield w/ Soccer Mommy Troutdale, OR

Jun 04, 2023 Marymoor Park w/ Soccer Mommy Redmond, WA

Jun 05, 2023 Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park w/ Soccer Mommy Burnaby, BC

Aug 01, 2023 The Met Philadelphia w/ The Beths Philadelphia, PA

Aug 02, 2023 The Met Philadelphia w/ The Beths Philadelphia, PA

Aug 03, 2023 Westville Music Bowl w/ The Beths New Haven, CT

Aug 05, 2023 Osheaga Festival Montreal, QC

Aug 07, 2023 The Fillmore Detroit w/ The Beths Detroit, MI

Aug 08, 2023 The Sylvee w/ The Beths Madison, WI

Aug 09, 2023 The Armory w/ The Beths Minneapolis, MN

Aug 11, 2023 Mission Ballroom w/ The Beths Denver, CO

Aug 12, 2023 Mission Ballroom w/ The Beths Denver, CO

Aug 15, 2023 Ascend Amphitheater w/ The Beths Nashville, TN

Aug 16, 2023 Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park w/ The Beths Atlanta, GA

Aug 18, 2023 Madison Square Garden w/ Patti Smith and her band New York, NY

Aug 20, 2023 Budweiser Stage w/ Patti Smith and her band & U.S. Girls Toronto, ONT

Sep 21, 2023 3 Arena w/ Soccer Mommy Dublin, IRE

Sep 23, 2023 First Direct Arena w/ Soccer Mommy Leeds, UK

Sep 24, 2023 OVO Hydro Arena w/ Soccer Mommy Glasgow, UK

Sep 26, 2023 Alexandra Palace w/ Soccer Mommy London, UK

Sep 27, 2023 Alexandra Palace w/ Soccer Mommy London, UK

Sep 29, 2023 Ziggo Dome w/ Bartees Strange Amsterdam, NL

Sep 30, 2023 Max-Schmeling-Halle w/ Bartees Strange Berlin, DE

Oct 01, 2023 Zenith w/ Bartees Strange Munich, DE

Oct 04, 2023 WiZink Center w/ Bartees Strange Madrid, ES

Oct 06, 2023 Campo Pequeno w/ Bartees Strange Lisbon, PT