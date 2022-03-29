The National announce summer tour w/ Japanese Breakfast, Lucy Dacus & Bartees Strange

The National are working on a new album, and they'd announced some shows this summer, including Newport Folk Festival, Pitchfork Festival, Sound on Sound, and Day In Day Out Fest. Now they've announced a summer North American tour, beginning in July and running through September. "The last couple years have given us ample time for reflection and rejuvenation," they write. "Summer 2022 is a time for reunion. We look forward to gathering with friends, old and new. United in music and light, suspended in time. We hope you can join us."

Lucy Dacus, Japanese Breakfast, and Bartees Strange (who released an album of The National covers in 2020) each open select dates, and while there's no NYC show at the moment, the tour stops in Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, Boston, Missoula, Morrison, and more. See all dates below.

Tickets to all shows go on sale Friday, April 1 at 10 AM local time.

THE NATIONAL: 2022 TOUR

July 15: Chicago, IL - Union Park / Pitchfork Festival

July 17: Ottawa, ONT - LeBreton Flats / Ottawa Bluesfest

July 19: Shelburne, VT - The Green at Shelburne Museum ^

July 20: Cooperstown, NY - Brewery Ommegang ^

July 21: Portland, ME - Thompson’s Point #

July 22: Newport, RI - Fort Adams State Park / Newport Folk Festival

Aug. 6: Edmonton, ALB - Gallagher Park / Edmonton Folk Festival

Aug. 7: Calgary, ALB - Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium +

Aug. 8: Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater +

Aug. 9: Ogden. UT - Ogden Amphitheater +

Aug. 10: Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheater +

Aug. 12: Bellevue, NE - Falconwood Park / Outlandia Music Festival

Aug. 14: Seattle, WA - Seattle Center / Day In Day Out Festival

Sept. 12: Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

Sept. 13: Kansas City, MO - Grinders KC

Sept. 14: Minneapolis, MN - Surly Brewing Festival Field

Sept. 16: Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

Sept. 17: Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

Sept. 18: Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sept. 19: Pittsburgh, PA - Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts

Sept. 22: Boston, MA - Roadrunner

Sept. 24: Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg University

Sept. 25: Bridgeport, CT - Seaside Park / Sound on Sound Festival

^ w/ Lucy Dacus

# w/ Japanese Breakfast

+ w/ Bartees Strange