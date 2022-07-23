The National debuted new song, brought out Anaïs Mitchell, Cassandra Jenkins & more at Newport Folk

The National debuted new song, brought out Anaïs Mitchell, Cassandra Jenkins &#038; more at Newport Folk

photo via @thenational

The 2022 edition of Newport Folk Festival got underway on Friday (7/22) at Fort Adams State Park in Newport, RI. The fest has historically been a hotbed of unique collaborations and special appearances, and that's holding true this year, too. The National had a bunch of friends and collaborators on hand for their Friday set: Cassandra Jenkins, who came out for "I Need My Girl;" Anaïs Mitchell, who came out for "Rylan;" Hannah Georgas, who came out for "I Am Easy to Find;" and Adia Victoria, who came out for "Fake Empire." All four came back out for a set-closing singalong to "Vanderlyle Crybaby Geeks."

The National also debuted a new song, "Space Invader (Threaded Gold)" at Newport Folk. Watch fan-taken video, and see their full setlist, below.

Cassandra will be in NYC for a show at Baby's All Right on Sunday (7/24).

SETLIST: THE NATIONAL @ NEWPORT FOLK FESTIVAL, 7/22/2022
Space Invader (Threaded Gold)
This Isn't Helping
Bloodbuzz Ohio
The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness
I Need My Girl (with Cassandra Jenkins)
Wasp Nest
Slow Show
Rylan (with Anaïs Mitchell)
Tropic Morning News (Haversham)
Light Years
I Am Easy to Find (with Hannah Georgas)
Pink Rabbits
Fake Empire (with Adia Victoria)
Mr. November
Terrible Love
Vanderlyle Crybaby Geeks (with Cassandra Jenkins, Anaïs Mitchell, Hannah Georgas, and Adia Victoria)

