The National debuted new songs at intimate Woodstock show, played Fallon (video, setlist)

On Saturday (3/4), The National played an intimate set at the Bearsville Theater in Woodstock, NY. Announced early last week, it served as a warmup for their spring and summer tour supporting their upcoming album First Two Pages Of Frankenstein. Billed as "A Special Evening with The National," the show was presented by Radio Woodstock 100.1, and recorded -- hopefully to be released in some form in the future.

The National's 19-song set included the live debut of several tracks off First Two Pages. They played 10 of the album's 11 tracks ("The Alcott" was missing), and also some well-loved older songs, including "Don't Swallow The Cap," "Bloodbuzz Ohio," "Graceless," "Fake Empire," and more. Check out the full setlist and fan-shot photos and videos below.

Before the Woodstock show, The National appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday to play "Tropic Morning News." Check out that performance below as well.

The National's tour kicks off in mid-May and reaches the UK and Europe in early fall. They come to NYC on August 18 at Madison Square Garden with Patti Smith and Her Band. All dates below.

Setlist: The National at Bearsville Theater, Woodstock, NY 3/4/2023 (via)

Once Upon a Poolside (Live debut)

Eucalyptus

New Order T-Shirt (Live debut)

This Isn't Helping

Tropic Morning News

Alien (Live debut)

Grease in Your Hair

Ice Machines

Your Mind Is Not Your Friend (Live debut)

Send for Me (Live debut)

Don't Swallow the Cap

Bloodbuzz Ohio

The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness

Light Years

Graceless

Fake Empire

Terrible Love

About Today

Vanderlyle Crybaby Geeks

The National -- 2023 Tour Dates

May 18, 2023 Auditorium Theatre w/ Soccer Mommy Chicago, IL

May 19, 2023 Auditorium Theatre w/ Soccer Mommy Chicago, IL

May 20, 2023 Auditorium Theatre w/ Soccer Mommy Chicago, IL

May 21, 2023 Auditorium Theatre w/ Soccer Mommy Chicago, IL

May 23, 2023 The Anthem w/ Soccer Mommy Washington, DC

May 24, 2023 The Anthem w/ Soccer Mommy Washington, DC

May 26, 2023 Boston Calling Boston, MA

May 28, 2023 BottleRock Festival Napa, CA

May 30, 2023 Greek Theatre w/ Soccer Mommy Los Angeles, CA

May 31, 2023 Greek Theatre w/ Soccer Mommy Los Angeles, CA

Jun 02, 2023 McMenamins Edgefield w/ Soccer Mommy Troutdale, OR

Jun 03, 2023 McMenamins Edgefield w/ Soccer Mommy Troutdale, OR

Jun 04, 2023 Marymoor Park w/ Soccer Mommy Redmond, WA

Jun 05, 2023 Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park w/ Soccer Mommy Burnaby, BC

Aug 01, 2023 The Met Philadelphia w/ The Beths Philadelphia, PA

Aug 02, 2023 The Met Philadelphia w/ The Beths Philadelphia, PA

Aug 03, 2023 Westville Music Bowl w/ The Beths New Haven, CT

Aug 05, 2023 Osheaga Festival Montreal, QC

Aug 07, 2023 The Fillmore Detroit w/ The Beths Detroit, MI

Aug 08, 2023 The Sylvee w/ The Beths Madison, WI

Aug 09, 2023 The Armory w/ The Beths Minneapolis, MN

Aug 11, 2023 Mission Ballroom w/ The Beths Denver, CO

Aug 12, 2023 Mission Ballroom w/ The Beths Denver, CO

Aug 15, 2023 Ascend Amphitheater w/ The Beths Nashville, TN

Aug 16, 2023 Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park w/ The Beths Atlanta, GA

Aug 18, 2023 Madison Square Garden w/ Patti Smith and her band New York, NY

Aug 20, 2023 Budweiser Stage w/ Patti Smith and her band & U.S. Girls Toronto, ONT

Sep 21, 2023 3 Arena w/ Soccer Mommy Dublin, IRE

Sep 23, 2023 First Direct Arena w/ Soccer Mommy Leeds, UK

Sep 24, 2023 OVO Hydro Arena w/ Soccer Mommy Glasgow, UK

Sep 26, 2023 Alexandra Palace w/ Soccer Mommy London, UK

Sep 27, 2023 Alexandra Palace w/ Soccer Mommy London, UK

Sep 29, 2023 Ziggo Dome w/ Bartees Strange Amsterdam, NL

Sep 30, 2023 Max-Schmeling-Halle w/ Bartees Strange Berlin, DE

Oct 01, 2023 Zenith w/ Bartees Strange Munich, DE

Oct 04, 2023 WiZink Center w/ Bartees Strange Madrid, ES

Oct 06, 2023 Campo Pequeno w/ Bartees Strange Lisbon, PT