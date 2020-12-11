The National members discuss working with Taylor Swift on new album ‘evermore’

Taylor Swift's second album of 2020, evermore, has arrived. It's billed as a "sister record" to folklore and was made with the same core team (including The National's Aaron Dessner, Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, and Jack Antonoff), but this time every member of The National contributed, and Matt Berninger duetted with her on "coney island."

"Singing a song with Taylor Swift is like dancing with Gene Kelly," Matt said. "She made me look good and didn't drop me once. 'coney island' is an incredibly beautiful song she and Aaron Dessner wrote together. It really made me miss Brooklyn. Such a blast being a part of evermore."

Like folklore did, evermore also includes a Justin Vernon duet (on the album-closing title track, and Justin breaks out the falsetto this time), and Taylor teams with Haim on the country-tinged "no body, no crime."

Here's what Aaron Dessner had to say about this album:

It’s only been 5 months since folklore was released. But truth be told Taylor Swift and I never actually stopped exchanging ideas and somehow we've finished a sister record called evermore that I love just as much. These songs are wilder and freer, sometimes in strange time signatures and darker hues, but very much a continuation of what we started with folklore. I can't begin to express my gratitude and respect for Taylor -- I never cease to wonder at her seemingly boundless talent as a singer and a songwriter and storyteller. It’s been the experience of a lifetime to work so fast and furiously with her. As with folklore, Jack Antonoff, Justin Vernon and William Bowery all contributed brilliant ideas and songwriting — the same alchemy and teamwork continued. This time my brother Bryce Dessner contributed much more as well— helping write and produce Coney Island and orchestrating the entire record. I’ve never done anything creatively of any value without Bryce helping to elevate it, as he does here again. As important, Jonathan Low has been my brother in all of this work too -- I could never have conceived of this without him by my side every step of the way. And Justin, who has taught me so much, is here again too, lending his insane talents. If that wasn’t enough, my bandmates in The National, Matt, Bryan and Scott along with Bryce, are here too. We learned to write songs and make records together. Hearing Matt sing with Taylor and the entire band perform on Coney Island — things have come full circle. And there are so many other friends who have made very significant contributions to this record (more later on them later)

Among the other contributors are yMusic's CJ Camerieri, Gayngs/Polica's Ryan Olson, Josh Kaufman, Ariel Rechtshaid, Ben Lanz, BJ Burton, James McAllister, So Percussion's Jason Treuting, Stuart Bogie, Marcus Mumford, Thomas Bartlett, and more.

Listen to the full album and watch the video for "willow" below...

Taylor also recently released the film Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions on Disney+.