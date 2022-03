The National, Mitski, Mac DeMarco, Turnstile & more playing Seattle’s Day In Day Out fest

The 2022 edition of Seattle's Day In Day Out festival happens August 12-14 at Fisher Green Pavilion, and they've just announced the lineup. The National, Mitski and Mac DeMarco are the headliners, and also performing are Turnstile, Japanese Breakfast, Animal Collective, JPEGMAFIA, Soccer Mommy, MUNA, Jamila Woods, Cherry Glazerr, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Sampa the Great, La Luz, Shabazz Palaces, Hollis, and julie.

Mac DeMarco is performing a special 10-year anniversary set, playing his first two albums -- Rock and Roll Nightclub and Mac DeMarco 2 -- in full. There are also DJs and more.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10 AM Pacific. Check out Day in Day Out's poster and full lineup below.

attachment-day-in-day-out-festival loading...

DAY IN DAY OUT 2022 LINEUP

THE NATIONAL

MITSKI

MAC DEMARCO

TURNSTILE

JAPANESE BREAKFAST

ANIMAL COLLECTIVE

JPEGMAFIA

SOCCER MOMMY

MUNA

JAMILA WOODS

CHERRY GLAZZER

SAMPA THE GREAT

HURRAY FOR THE RIFF RAFF

LA LUZ

SHABAZZ PALACES

HOLLIS

JULIE

DJS:

LITE SMOKE

EMILY OF TACOCAT

SPIRIT AWARD

SHAINA SHEPHERD

THE GRIZZLED MIGHTY

ABBIE OF KEXP

MONSTERWATCH

ACID TONGUE & DJ SARAH SAVANNAH

EMERALD CITY SOUL CLUB

NAKED GIANTS

BEVERLY CRUSHER

EVIE OF KEXP

BIBLIOTEKA

TRES LECHES

LE FONDA