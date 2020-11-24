The National remastering their early records for new reissues

Next year marks twenty years since the release of The National's self-titled debut album. In celebration of the anniversary, they're releasing a reissue of the record, alongside reissues of two more pieces of their early catalog, 2003's Sad Songs for Dirty Lovers and 2004's Cherry Tree EP.

The collection of reissues have been remastered at Abbey Road Studios, and they're due out on February 26th, 2021 via 4AD. In addition, members of the band's Cherry Tree fan community can pre-order exclusive, limited split color versions. The black vinyl and CD versions are also available for pre-order. View the tracklists for each album below.

In other The National-related news, frontman Matt Berninger released his debut solo record, Serpentine Prison, last month. Additionally, Bryan Devendorf released his own solo debut as Royal Green earlier this year. Aaron Dessner, meanwhile, appears in Taylor Swift's new folklore film, premiering on Disney+ on Wednesday (11/25)

THE NATIONAL (REISSUE) TRACKLIST

CD/ LP (BLACK VINYL) / DIGITAL

1. / A1. Beautiful Head

2. / A2. Cold Girl Fever

3. / A3. The Perfect Song

4. / A4. American Mary

5. / A5. Son

6. / A6. Pay For Me

7. / B1. Bitters & Absolut

8. / B2. John’s Star

9. / B3. Watching You Well

10. / B4. Theory Of The Crows

11. / B5. 29 Years

12. / B6. Anna Freud

SAD SONGS FOR DIRTY LOVERS (REISSUE) TRACKLIST

CD / LP (BLACK VINYL) / DIGITAL

1. / A1. Cardinal Song

2. / A2. Slipping Husband

3. / A3. 90-Mile Water Wall

4. / A4. It Never Happened

5. / A5. Murder Me Rachael

6. / B1. Thirsty

7. / B2. Available

8. / B3. Sugar Wife

9. / B4. Trophy Wife

10. / B5. Fashion Coat

11. / B6. Patterns Of Fairytales

12. / B7. Lucky You

CHERRY TREE EP (REISSUE) TRACKLIST

CD / 12" (BLACK VINYL) / DIGITAL

1. / A1. Wasp Nest

2. / A2. All The Wine

3. / A3. All Dolled-Up In Straps

4. / A4. Cherry Tree

5. / B1. About Today

6. / B2. Murder Me Rachael (Live)

7. / B3. Reasonable Man (I Don’t Mind)