The National revive Cincinnati Homecoming festival w/ Pavement, Patti Smith, The Walkmen, more

The National have announced the return of their Homecoming festival in Cincinnati, happening on September 15 and 16 at The Icon Festival Stage at Smale Park. It's the second iteration of the fest, following the inaugural edition in 2018. The band had planned to hold it again in 2020, but that was cancelled due to pandemic. "When we launched Homecoming in 2018, we were overwhelmed by the response from the community and by our renewed sense of connection to our hometown," The National say. "We’re honored to return to Cincinnati five years later and be joined by so many of our favorite musicians and friends."

The National headline both nights of the fest, playing a unique set each night. Saturday also features Patti Smith & Her Band, The Walkmen, Arooj Aftab, Bartees Strange, Carriers, and Ballard. Sunday's lineup includes Pavement, Weyes Blood, Snail Mail, Julia Jacklin, The Drin, and Leo Pastel. See the poster below

Passes for Homecoming go on sale Friday (5/19) at 10am ET.

The National are currently on tour supporting their new album First Two Pages Of Frankenstein, including an NYC show with Patti Smith at Madison Square Garden on August 18. See all dates below.

The National Homecoming 2023 loading...

The National -- 2023 Tour Dates

May 18, 2023 Auditorium Theatre w/ Soccer Mommy Chicago, IL

May 19, 2023 Auditorium Theatre w/ Soccer Mommy Chicago, IL

May 20, 2023 Auditorium Theatre w/ Soccer Mommy Chicago, IL

May 21, 2023 Auditorium Theatre w/ Soccer Mommy Chicago, IL

May 23, 2023 The Anthem w/ Soccer Mommy Washington, DC

May 24, 2023 The Anthem w/ Soccer Mommy Washington, DC

May 26, 2023 Boston Calling Boston, MA

May 28, 2023 BottleRock Festival Napa, CA

May 30, 2023 Greek Theatre w/ Soccer Mommy Los Angeles, CA

May 31, 2023 Greek Theatre w/ Soccer Mommy Los Angeles, CA

Jun 02, 2023 McMenamins Edgefield w/ Soccer Mommy Troutdale, OR

Jun 03, 2023 McMenamins Edgefield w/ Soccer Mommy Troutdale, OR

Jun 04, 2023 Marymoor Park w/ Soccer Mommy Redmond, WA

Jun 05, 2023 Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park w/ Soccer Mommy Burnaby, BC

Aug 01, 2023 The Met Philadelphia w/ The Beths Philadelphia, PA

Aug 02, 2023 The Met Philadelphia w/ The Beths Philadelphia, PA

Aug 03, 2023 Westville Music Bowl w/ The Beths New Haven, CT

Aug 05, 2023 Osheaga Festival Montreal, QC

Aug 07, 2023 The Fillmore Detroit w/ The Beths Detroit, MI

Aug 08, 2023 The Sylvee w/ The Beths Madison, WI

Aug 09, 2023 The Armory w/ The Beths Minneapolis, MN

Aug 11, 2023 Mission Ballroom w/ The Beths Denver, CO

Aug 12, 2023 Mission Ballroom w/ The Beths Denver, CO

Aug 15, 2023 Ascend Amphitheater w/ The Beths Nashville, TN

Aug 16, 2023 Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park w/ The Beths Atlanta, GA

Aug 18, 2023 Madison Square Garden w/ Patti Smith and her band New York, NY

Aug 20, 2023 Budweiser Stage w/ Patti Smith and her band & U.S. Girls Toronto, ONT

Sep 15-16, 2023 Homecoming Festival at Smale Park Cincinnati, OH

Sep 21, 2023 3 Arena w/ Soccer Mommy Dublin, IRE

Sep 23, 2023 First Direct Arena w/ Soccer Mommy Leeds, UK

Sep 24, 2023 OVO Hydro Arena w/ Soccer Mommy Glasgow, UK

Sep 26, 2023 Alexandra Palace w/ Soccer Mommy London, UK

Sep 27, 2023 Alexandra Palace w/ Soccer Mommy London, UK

Sep 29, 2023 Ziggo Dome w/ Bartees Strange Amsterdam, NL

Sep 30, 2023 Max-Schmeling-Halle w/ Bartees Strange Berlin, DE

Oct 01, 2023 Zenith w/ Bartees Strange Munich, DE

Oct 04, 2023 WiZink Center w/ Bartees Strange Madrid, ES

Oct 06, 2023 Campo Pequeno w/ Bartees Strange Lisbon, PT