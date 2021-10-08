The National share ‘Cyrano’ musical song “Someone to Say”

Cyrano, the upcoming big screen musical adaptation of Edmond Rostand's Cyrano de Bergerac, features music by The National's Aaron Dessner and Bryce Dessner and song lyrics by their bandmate Matt Berninger and his wife Carin Besser. If you've watched the Cyrano trailer you've heard part of "Someone to Say," which is sung by Haley Bennett who plays Roxanne in the film, but they've now released the full song and you can listen to that below.

Cyrano stars Peter Dinklage in the title role, with Bennett, Ben Mendelsohn, Brian Tyree Henry and Kelvin Harrison Jr among the cast, and Glen Hansard and Sam Amidon also appear in small roles. It's directed by Joe Wright (Atonement, the 2005 adaptation of Pride & Prejudice) and was adapted from the 2018 stage musical written by Dinklage's wife, Erica Schmidt. It's out December 25 in the US, and the soundtrack will be out December 10 via Decca Records.