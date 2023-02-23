The National share “New Order T-Shirt” from new LP, selling an actual New Order t-shirt

The National have shared a new song from their upcoming album First Two Pages Of Frankenstein. "New Order T-Shirt" is warmly nostalgic, a reflection on the band's early days in New York, with Matt Berninger singing, "I keep what I can of you / Split second glimpses and snapshots and sounds / You in my New Order t-shirt / Holding a cat and a glass of beer."

“To me the line ‘I keep what I can of you’ means something about everyone I’ve ever known or loved,” Aaron Dessner says. “There’s a simplicity to ‘New Order T-Shirt’ that reminds me of our earlier records, but with the full maturity and experience we have now. It feels like a really important song for the future of our band.” You can watch the video for "New Order T-Shirt," which is also warm and nostalgic, below.

Appropriately, The National have partnered with New Order for an actual t-shirt you can buy, which riffs on the classic Substance artwork. A portion of the proceeds benefit a charity of New Order's choice and you can order in white or black now.

First Two Pages of Frankenstein is out April 28 via 4AD and features contributions from Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, and Sufjan Stevens. The band are also on tour this summer and the North American leg wraps up at NYC's Madison Square Garden on August 18 with Patti Smith and her Band.