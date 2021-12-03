The National share new song “Somebody Desperate” from ‘Cyrano’ soundtrack

The National have shared a new song, "Somebody Desperate," which is from the soundtrack to upcoming film Cyrano. A musical adaptation of the classic Cyrano de Bergerac, the film features songs written by The National's Aaron Dessner, Bryce Dessner, and Matt Berninger. "Somebody Desperate," a delicate ballad, plays over the end credits of the film.

Earlier this week, the film's star, Peter Dinklage, stopped by Late Night with Stephen Colbert to sing "Your Name" from the film backed by the Dessners and a string section.

The Cyrano soundtrack is out next week, and the film hits theaters on Christmas day.

