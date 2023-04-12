The National share “Your Mind Is Not Your Friend” ft. Phoebe Bridgers

The National have shared another single from their anticipated new LP First Two Pages Of Frankenstein. "Your Mind Is Not Your Friend" features Phoebe Bridgers, who lends ethereal harmonies to the darkly philosophical ballad. Frontman Matt Berninger explains:

When I feel stuck, I’ll often grab a book off the shelf just to get some words in my head, and the first two pages of Frankenstein ended up triggering ‘Your Mind Is Not Your Friend.’ The book starts off with the narrator on a voyage near the Arctic Circle, and that image of being adrift helped me to write about feeling disconnected and lost and lacking in purpose. Once I started confronting that strange, blurry panic of not having ideas, everything began to crack open a bit.

"Your Mind Is Not Your Friend" comes with an imaginative, spring-ready music video starring Matt and his brother Tom, directed by Phoebe's brother Jackson Bridgers. Check it out below.

Phoebe has previously collaborated with The National and Matt, including live and on singles "7 O'Clock News/Silent Night" (alongside Fiona Apple) and "Walking on a String". She's also featured on another First Two Pages track, "This Isn't Helping." First Two Pages Of Frankenstein comes out April 28 via 4AD.

The National have already played a couple shows leading up to the LP release, but their tour officially begins in Chicago in mid-May. All dates below.

The National -- 2023 Tour Dates

May 18, 2023 Auditorium Theatre w/ Soccer Mommy Chicago, IL

May 19, 2023 Auditorium Theatre w/ Soccer Mommy Chicago, IL

May 20, 2023 Auditorium Theatre w/ Soccer Mommy Chicago, IL

May 21, 2023 Auditorium Theatre w/ Soccer Mommy Chicago, IL

May 23, 2023 The Anthem w/ Soccer Mommy Washington, DC

May 24, 2023 The Anthem w/ Soccer Mommy Washington, DC

May 26, 2023 Boston Calling Boston, MA

May 28, 2023 BottleRock Festival Napa, CA

May 30, 2023 Greek Theatre w/ Soccer Mommy Los Angeles, CA

May 31, 2023 Greek Theatre w/ Soccer Mommy Los Angeles, CA

Jun 02, 2023 McMenamins Edgefield w/ Soccer Mommy Troutdale, OR

Jun 03, 2023 McMenamins Edgefield w/ Soccer Mommy Troutdale, OR

Jun 04, 2023 Marymoor Park w/ Soccer Mommy Redmond, WA

Jun 05, 2023 Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park w/ Soccer Mommy Burnaby, BC

Aug 01, 2023 The Met Philadelphia w/ The Beths Philadelphia, PA

Aug 02, 2023 The Met Philadelphia w/ The Beths Philadelphia, PA

Aug 03, 2023 Westville Music Bowl w/ The Beths New Haven, CT

Aug 05, 2023 Osheaga Festival Montreal, QC

Aug 07, 2023 The Fillmore Detroit w/ The Beths Detroit, MI

Aug 08, 2023 The Sylvee w/ The Beths Madison, WI

Aug 09, 2023 The Armory w/ The Beths Minneapolis, MN

Aug 11, 2023 Mission Ballroom w/ The Beths Denver, CO

Aug 12, 2023 Mission Ballroom w/ The Beths Denver, CO

Aug 15, 2023 Ascend Amphitheater w/ The Beths Nashville, TN

Aug 16, 2023 Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park w/ The Beths Atlanta, GA

Aug 18, 2023 Madison Square Garden w/ Patti Smith and her band New York, NY

Aug 20, 2023 Budweiser Stage w/ Patti Smith and her band & U.S. Girls Toronto, ONT

Sep 21, 2023 3 Arena w/ Soccer Mommy Dublin, IRE

Sep 23, 2023 First Direct Arena w/ Soccer Mommy Leeds, UK

Sep 24, 2023 OVO Hydro Arena w/ Soccer Mommy Glasgow, UK

Sep 26, 2023 Alexandra Palace w/ Soccer Mommy London, UK

Sep 27, 2023 Alexandra Palace w/ Soccer Mommy London, UK

Sep 29, 2023 Ziggo Dome w/ Bartees Strange Amsterdam, NL

Sep 30, 2023 Max-Schmeling-Halle w/ Bartees Strange Berlin, DE

Oct 01, 2023 Zenith w/ Bartees Strange Munich, DE

Oct 04, 2023 WiZink Center w/ Bartees Strange Madrid, ES

Oct 06, 2023 Campo Pequeno w/ Bartees Strange Lisbon, PT