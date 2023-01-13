The National tease LP9, hint at Phoebe Bridgers, Taylor Swift & Sufjan Stevens collabs

Signs are increasingly pointing to The National's anticipated new album, that they've had in the works for a bit now, dropping this year. Some members of the band's Cherry Tree fanclub received a cryptic teaser earlier this week, containing a face and a "Hello, my name is Paul" nametag, marked with today's (Friday, 1/13) date. Today, the band shared a video showing Matt Berninger appearing to play piano (and read Frankenstein), with the url americanmary.com/lp9 listed.

After entering the password (EVIL FOREBODINGS), you hear previews of two tracks, which play from a video embed with a static image of a book. It's opened to a page with the header "LETTER 1," and begins with the text, "To Mrs. Bridgers, England." Redditors have pointed out that it's an edited version of Letter 1 from Frankenstein, with some key word changes -- "once upon a poolside" instead of "yesterday," in the streets of "the Alcott" instead of "Petersburgh," and people have also spotted the names Taylor and Sufjan.

Those names recall a possible tracklist that leaked via Amazon's listing for the new Belle and Sebastian album on Monday, and showed one song each featuring previous collaborators Taylor Swift and Sufjan Stevens, and two with Phoebe Bridgers. We still don't know for sure if that tracklist is legit, but it seems a whole lot more likely now after seeing the bands' teasers than before. Stay tuned for updates.

Meanwhile, The National also announced festival dates this week at Boston Calling and BottleRock.