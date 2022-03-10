The National working on new album: “it kind of feels back to the classic National sound”

The National's Aaron Dessner's pop production career looks like it's just getting started. You already know he worked on two Taylor Swift albums, and while Ed Sheeran was fighting a copyright case against his hit "Shape of You" in London's High Court, Ed also mentioned that he recently wrote 25 songs with Aaron, according to BBC News reporter Mark Savage. But if you're wondering when The National themselves are gonna release a new album, it looks like there's some news on that too.

NME points out that, in an interview with The Up Coming about The National's work on the new Peter Dinklage-starring movie adaptation of Cyrano, Aaron said, "I’m not sure when new music will come to be honest. But, you know, we are working on [a new album]. And it’s all very exciting: it kind of feels back to the classic National sound in a way, which was really just the five of us, and it has a lot of energy in it. Maybe it’s like bursting out of the closed doors of Covid or something? I don’t know. But we’re excited and I would think it would be imminent at some point."

The National were recently announced for Chicago's Pitchfork Festival, Connecticut's new Sound On Sound festival, and Seattle's Day In Day Out Fest, Ottawa Bluesfest, and Newport Folk Festival, as well as several UK/Europe dates and festivals. Maybe we'll know more about new music by the time their shows begin? Stay tuned.

The National's most recent album is 2019's I Am Easy to Find. During the pandemic, they released a concert film of their 2017 performance at Basilica Hudson. Watch that below.