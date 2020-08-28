The National’s Bryan Devendorf released solo debut as Royal Green (listen)

The National's Bryan Devendorf has just released Royal Green, his debut solo album which he made under the same name. The album was co-produced by Nate Martinez, and it features appearances from his National bandmate Aaron Dessner, and Josh Kaufman (Bonny Light Horseman).

The eight songs include covers of The Beatles ("Baby You're a Rich Man"), Bob Dylan ("If Not For You") and Fleetwood Mac ("Dreams"), plus his take on rare The National track "Halo Chagrin," and four originals. As things related to The National go, Royal Green is pretty laid back and DIY sounding, and kinda charming as such.

You can listen to the album, and watch the video for "Breaking the River," below.

Bryan played on Taylor Swift's new album, folklore, which was produced by Aaron Dessner.

Meanwhile, The National's Matt Berninger will release his solo debut, Serpentine Prison, in October.

Royal Green tracklist:



Frosty



If Not For You



Breaking The River



Baby You’re A Rich Man



What If You Are The Sick Passenger



Halo Chagrin



Hallucinations



Dreams