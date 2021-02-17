The National’s Bryce Dessner preps new classical album, shares “Emergency”

The National's Bryce Dessner is as known as a composer as he is for his rock band these days (not to mention working on Taylor Swift's Folklore), and he's announced his latest classical work. It's titled Impermanence/Disintegration and will be out April 2 via 37d03d, the label/artist collective he leads with brother Aaron Dessner and Bon Iver's Justin Vernon. The work was composed for the Sydney Dance Company and was a response to the Australian wildfires of 2019, and recorded with the Australian String Quartet and electronic contributions from David Chalmin. The album concludes with an arrangement of ANOHNI's "Another World," and you can listen to "Emergency" now.

The dance piece was set to debut in March of 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic kept that from happening, further echoing the work's themes of the transience of life. Impermanence/Disintegration will finally be performed this month at Sydney’s Roslyn Packer Theatre Walsh Bay and will then hit the Adelaide Festival in March. Says Sydney Dance Company's Rafael Bonachela: “It has been a real treat to conceive of this work together with Bryce Dessner and the Australian String Quartet – to explore the emotional drivers through both dance and music and to arrive at a place where the parts knit together so closely to make the whole. And ironically, to be able to shape Impermanence in response to such unexpected, but life-changing global events. For me, this encapsulates the incredible power of contemporary dance and music and how the response of the artist can truly resonate.”