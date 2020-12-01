The National’s Matt Berninger covers The Velvet Underground on ‘Fallon’ (watch)

While he's got a new solo album to promote, The National's Matt Berninger went on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night to perform a cover of The Velvet Underground's classic "I'm Waiting for the Man." Bathed in amber light, right out of an early-'90s grunge video, Matt and his band do a nice, spirited version of the song and you can watch that below.

Though Jimmy Fallon said in his intro the cover is from Matt's new album Serpentine Prison, it is not. He did almost cover VU's "European Son" for the album but it didn't make the final tracklist, according to an interview with Uncut.

Matt also recently shared the Future Islands remix of his Serpentine Prison track "One More Second."

In other news, The National are reissuing some of their early records.