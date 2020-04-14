The National’s Matt Berninger shares updated, 8-hour “Social Distancing Distortion” playlist

A month ago, when we were just beginning to socially isolate for coronavirus quarantine, The National frontman Matt Berninger made a "Social Distancing Distortion Playlist" as inspiration to stay home. With touring suspended, and The National's Homecoming Fest cancelled for 2020, he's since had some extra time on his hands, probably, and he's used it, in part, with more playlist-making. His previously ten track, 37-minute playlist now spans a whopping 110 songs over eight hours, with additions from The Feelies, The Pastels, boygenius, Juvenile, Ramones, DEVO, Maxo Kream, Dinosaur Jr., Echo & The Bunnymen, Joy Division, New Order, Hayley Heynderickx, Earl Sweatshirt, Cher, Willie Nelson, Beastie Boys, Leonard Cohen, Nick Cave, John Prine, Sharon Van Etten, Sufjan Stevens, Mitski, Built to Spill, Cat Power, Dolly Parton, Deerhunter, Minutemen, Tom Waits, R.E.M., Arab Strap, The Afghan Whigs, Wilco, Camera Obscura, ANOHNI, Sade, and many more. Listen to the whole thing below.

Meanwhile, The National continued their weekly "Exciting Communal Events" yesterday by sharing video of their 2018 Primavera Sound performance, which you can watch below. They're also collecting money for their touring crew with a GoFundMe. "Our crew are the lifeblood of our touring operation and have become family through the many years we’ve worked together," they write. "If you are enjoying these concerts and would like to continue to support, you can donate here. We will additionally be directing all profits from merch sales through our webstore, new Cherry Tree club enrollments, and sales from the Cherry Tree members-only store to support our crew members throughout this crisis to the best of our ability."