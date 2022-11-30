The Natural Lines (Matt Pond) announce debut album, share “Monotony” video ft Nikki Glaser

The Natural Lines, the new project from Matt Pond (Matt Pond PA), have announced their self-titled debut album which will be out March 24 via Bella Union. Matt made the record with Chris Hansen, who co-produced and plays guitar, bass, keys, saxophone and sings on the album, along with Hilary James (cello/vocals), Kyle Kelly-Yahner (drums), Louie Lino (keys), Sarah Hansen (horns), Sean Hansen (drums/bass), and vocalists Kat Murphy and MJ Murphy.

The first single is the short, sweet and anthemic "Monotony," which opens the album. “Over the last few years, I’ve tried to focus on my breathing—to try to and be a better singer, to try and be a better person," says Matt. "But it’s hard to sit still and slow down when the world seems so unruly. Monotony is an anthem about the daily tightrope—searching for the right path between passion and apathy."

The video for "Monotony" co-stars comedian Nikki Glaser, who plays Matt's therapist. "Her fearlessness is contagious," Matt says of Nikki. "Since she never hesitates to tell me what she really thinks, I thought it made perfect sense for Nikki to portray my therapist in the video.” Watch that below.

The Natural Lines:

1. Monotony

2. No More Tragedies

3. HELP

4. Alex Bell

5. My Answer

6. Spontaneous Skylights 1

7. A Scene That Will Never Die

8. Person Of Interest

9. Don't Come Down

10. Artificial Moonlight

11. Mahwah