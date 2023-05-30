The Natvral announces new album, shares “Lucifer’s Glory”

Former Pains of Being Pure at Heart frontman Kip Berman is back with his second album as The Natvral, titled Summer of No Light and out September 1 via Dirty Bingo Records. “These songs live somewhere between the climate crisis of 1816, the climate crisis of now, and the climate crisis of the heart,” says Berman. “You might say it’s a gothic record—but the house isn’t haunted. The ghosts moved out years ago, but I still get their mail from time to time."

The first single is anthemic heartland rocker "Lucifer's Glory" which opens the album. "Don’t let the title fool you — It’s not a full throated 'Hail Satan,' but it is full throated. I suppose I could’ve called it 'Paradise Lust,'" says Berman. "When you hit rock bottom, but wish you could fall deeper -- when you’re proud to lose, ‘cuz you know the kind of people who win -- when only what’s missing remains…Sure, It’s perverse, crushing, and wrong. But it’s also alright. There were other options, but only one choice. That’s Lucifer’s Glory." Listen below.

Summer of No Light:

Lucifer’s Glory

Carolina

Summer of Hell

The Stillness

A Glass of Laughter

Stephanie Don’t Live Here Anymore

Your Temperate Ways

Wait for Me

Wintergreen