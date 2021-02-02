The Natvral (Kip Berman from TPOBPAH) preps debut album, shares new song

Kip Berman, who used to front The Pains of Being Pure at Heart, will release Tethers, his debut solo as The Natvral, on April 2 on Kanine. The album was made in just seven days with producer Andy Savors and a band that including former TPOBPH player Jacob Sloan (bass), plus Brian Alvarez (drums), Sarah Chihaya (backing vocals) and Crystal Stilts/Woods keyboardist Kyle Forester. As on previous Natvral singles, the album is pretty far from the sound of TPOBPAH, owing more to Dylan than My Bloody Valentine.

The first single is the organ-powered, plaintive "Why Don't You Come Out Anymore?" -- a song about getting older -- which you can listen to below.

The Natvral - Tethers tracklist

1. Why Don’t You Come Out Anymore?

2. New Moon

3. Sun Blisters

4. New Year’s Night

5. Tears of Gold

6. Sylvia, the Cup of Youth

7. Stay in the Country

8. Runaway Jane

9. Alone in London