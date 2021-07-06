The Natvral shares “New Year’s Night” video, touring with Luna and Tobin Sprout

Kip Berman of The Pains of Being Pure at Heart released Tethers, his solo debut as The Natvral, earlier this year. On it he takes a more stripped-down, folky approach, but his way with a lyric and a catchy melody remain strong. He's just shared a new video for "New Year's Night" and you can watch that, and listen to Tethers, below.

The Natvural will be on tour later this year, including August dates with former Guided by Voices member Tobin Sprout and Mates of State, and November dates with Luna. All dates are listed below.

The dates with Tobin Sprout include Asbury Park's The Saint on 8/13 (tickets), and the Luna dates include Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on 11/12 (tickets).

Additionally, The Natvral has a couple NYC dates in August as well, playing a free show at 18th Ward Brewing on 8/15 (part of the New Colossus Fest's Sunday series which he also played earlier this year), and Our Wicked Lady on 8/28.

THE NATVRAL 2021 TOUR DATES:

8/12 Vienna, VA - Jammin' Java *

8/13 Asbury Park, NJ - The Saint *

8/14 Cleveland, OH - Beachland Tavern *

8/15 Brooklyn, NY - 18th Ward Brewing

8/21 Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom #

8/28 Brooklyn, NY - Our Wicked Lady

11/12 Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall ^

11/15 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer ^

11/18 Alexandria, VA - Birchmere ^

11/19 Annapolis, MD - Ram's Head ^

* = w/ Tobin Sprout

# = w/ Mates of State

^ = w/ Luna