The new Beavis and Butt-Head series debuts in August (watch the trailer)

Having just done the universe, dim bulb but critically astute animated duo Beavis and Butt-Head are getting a new television series, titled Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head, which will premiere August 4 via the Paramount+ streaming service. They've just released the trailer, which has Beavis and Butt-Head back on earth, back in school and getting into trouble, despite the best attempts by teacher Mr. Van Driessen to encourage them down the right path. There's bees, fire, and more -- it looks pretty good, stupid in just the right way. (Beavis & Butt-Head Do the Universe was solid.) You can watch the trailer below.

Paramount+ also promised to have have remastered versions of all the episodes of the original '90s B&B series -- complete with the music video segments -- up when Beavis & Butt-Head Do the Universe was released. They've been slow on that, perhaps due to music rights, but they've been adding more and more episodes to the library.

