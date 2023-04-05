The new Superiority Burger is finally open in the old Odessa space

Superiority Burger, the all-vegetarian, mostly vegan restaurant from chef and former punk drummer Brooks Headley (Universal Order of Armageddon, Born Against), has finally opened the doors on its new home, having left the tiny original E. 6th St home and taken over the much bigger former Odessa space. It's been a two-year process, with the normal red tape of opening a restaurant elongated by the pandemic, and they tortured dedicated customers the last few months by teasing new dishes on their instagram.

Currently, Superiority Burger will be open Thursday through Monday from 5 PM to midnight. They've kept the feel of Odessa, which was an East Village mainstay for 50 years, mixing the original Odessa art with Headley's love of music as well as tributes to other EV places that no longer exist, like much-missed zine store See Hear. Likewise, the menu offers fake quotes from music mags, including Robert Christgau and a letter submitted to Melody Maker by Stephen Patrick Morrissey ("Degenerate No-Talents").

As Eater's Robert Sietsema notes, the menu is small for now but with an expanded selection of deserts (Headley was pastry chef at Del Posto before opening Superiority Burger). Check out pics of some of the dishes below.

Sietsema also got a list of the songs he heard at his visit on Sunday, which included Roky Erickson, The Adverts, Boogie Down Productions, 999, Death, Audio Two, Chi Lites, Badfinger and more.