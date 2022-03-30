The new White Stripes Funko POP! figures look great (and shipping soon!)

Jack and Meg White are two of the latest musicians to get the Funko POP! treatment. The White Stripes, dressed as they were on the cover of their fourth album, 2003's Elephant, are available for pre-order now in 3.75" vinyl form, packaged together as a pair. They're expected to ship next week.

Meanwhile, Jack White has two new albums on the way: Fear of the Dawn, due out April 8 (pre-order on vinyl), and Entering Heaven Alive, due out on July 22. He's headed out on tour this spring in support of both, with some killer openers, like the reunited Be Your Own Pet, including a Brooklyn show at Barclays Center on April 21.

Also available in the BV store: more music Funkos, including Run DMC, Andre 3000, Jeff Hanneman of Slayer, Iron Maiden, Tupac, Big Boi, and Ice Cube; White Stripes albums on vinyl; and more.