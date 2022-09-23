The No Ones (Peter Buck & Scott McCaughey) prep new LP, share “All the Stupid Days”

The No Ones, the intercontinental musical meeting of R.E.M.'s Peter Buck, frequent collaborator Scott McCaughey (REM, The Baseball Project, Young Fresh Fellows) and Arne Kjelsrud Mathisen and Frode Stromstad of Norwegian Teenage Fanclub fans I Was a King, released their debut album in 2020, and they're finishing up work on a second as we speak. While details on that remain fuzzy, they have just shared its first single.

As you might expect given their pedigree, "All the Stupid Days" is a lovely slice of Byrdsian janglepop about stumbling your way through the music biz. "I never made that much, but I barely raised a hand," they sing with rich harmonies, "To find the Midas touch would require a real plan." They're doing pretty well winging it here -- listen to that and their first album below.

Peter Buck also has a new album with The Auteurs' Luke Haines on the way, and we hear there may be a new I Was a King album coming as well.