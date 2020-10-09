The Notwist prep new album, share Ben LaMar Gay collab, “Oh Sweet Fire”

German band The Notwist returned in August with the Ship EP, their first new music in six years. They're already back with more, having just dropped this new collaboration with jazz innovator Ben LaMar Gay. There's a bit of a trip hop vibe going on -- all dark and woozy -- with Gay's vocals and lyrics bring a new twist to The Notwist. Listen below.

"Oh Sweet Fire" the first taste of a new album The Notwist will release next year via Morr Music. Stay tuned.