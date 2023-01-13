The Nude Party announce new album & tour (listen to “Ride On”)
The Nude Party are back with new album Rides On which will be out March 10 via New West. The band produced it themselves, recording at their leisure in a barn studio they built in upstate New York. Sam Cohen mixed.
The first single is the strummy, warmly rambling "Ride On" that's got a little Velvet Underground baked into its bones. “It started very literally with a teary-eyed old man telling me about a bull rider he met down in Mexico named Alfredo," says frontman Patton Magee. "I took note of the conversation because it felt powerful somehow. Shaun in the band had written this great arrangement of chords and when the two came together, the story just kinda poured out. You always hear people say things like, ‘oh, the Rolling Stones should just hang it up… they’re way over the hill.’ I feel bad for people who think that way. I’m saying exactly the opposite. If you’re alive, then live. No brakes. Ride on.” Listen to that below.
The Nude party have also announced a spring North American tour that hits Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on May 19. Tickets for that will be on sale soon. They've also got February dates in Los Angeles and Jacksonvillve, FL in February. All dates are listed below.
The Nude Party Rides On:
1. Word Gets Around
2. Hard Times (All Around)
3. Midnight on Lafayette Park
4. Hey Monet
5. Polly Anne
6. Cherry Red Boots
7. Ride On
8. Tree of Love
9. Somebody Tryin’ to Hoodoo Me
10. Tell Em
11. Stately Prison Cell
12. Sold out of Love
13. Red Rocket Ride
The Nude Party - 2023 Tour Dates:
February 17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Venice West
February 20 - Los Angeles, CA - Genghis Cohen
February 21 - Los Angeles, CA - Genghis Cohen
February 25 - Jacksonville, FL - Winterland
April 12 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern
April 14 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi
April 15 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
April 16 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club
April 18 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
April 19 - Salt Lake City, UT - State Room
April 21 - Seattle, WA - Barboza
April 22 - Vancouver, BC - Wise Hall
April 23 - Portland, OR - Doug - Fir Lounge
April 25 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent
April 27 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour
April 28 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room
April 29 - San Diego, CA - Cabash
May 1 - Phoenix AZ, - Valley Bar
May 4 - Austin, TX - Antone's
May 5 - Houston, TX - Secret Group
May 6 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada
May 8 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
May 11 - Greer, SC - SpringSkunk Festival
May 12 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theater
May 13 - Catsonville, MD - Sunscape
May 19 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
May 20 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts