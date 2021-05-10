The Nude Party face their demons in animated “Pardon Me, Satan” video, announce tour dates

The Nude Party have made a video for "Pardon Me, Satan" from last year's Midnight Manor. Directed by Ryan Decker, it's a flashy, computer-animated trip through a psychedelic realm as the band are pursued by their demons while riding in a very stretch limo. “In life and love, one makes a deal with the devil. For each fruit, a thorn," the band's Austin Brose says. “'Pardon Me Satan' is an exploratory trip through the nether realm of drink, deception and the garden of earthly delights.” The video premieres in this post and you can watch below.

In other news, The Nude Party have announced a few live shows for later this year. “It feels like 'It’s a Wonderful Life'," says singer-guitarist Patton Magee on getting back to playing shows. "I’ve never seen the movie but I think it’s about losing your livelihood then regaining it again with a newfound appreciation. I’m going to complain 50% less than I did before. I could kiss a plate of Sabra hummus right now.”

So far the band have three upcoming shows: Baltimore's Sun Scape Live on July 17, Roscoe, NY's Flea Valley Festival on 8/14, and a Brooklyn show at Music Hall of Williamsburg on October 30. Tickets for MHOW go on sale Friday, May 17 at 11 AM with an artist presale starting May 12 at 11 AM. Fans can text TNPNYC to 31996 for the presale password.

More dates will be announced soon. Current dates are listed below.

The Nude Party - 2021 Tour Dates

7/17 Catonsville, MD @ Sun Scape Live Fest

8/14 Roscoe, NY @ Flea Valley Festival

10/30 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg