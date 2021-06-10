The Obsessed announce summer tour with The Skull
Doom legends The Obsessed have announced a US summer tour with The Skull, kicking off in July. "The Wait is over !!," The Obsessed write. "Time to hit the tombstone highway with our friends The Skull." It begins on July 29 in Cleveland, OH, a show without The Skull, and continues through August, hitting Milwaukee, Indianapolis, Louisville, Austin, Atlanta, Raleigh, Brooklyn, Providence, Rochester and more. See all dates below.
The Brooklyn show is on August 14 at Gold Sounds, and tickets are on sale now.
Available in our shop is an exclusive reissue of The Obsessed's 1994 album The Church Within, their last album before a 16-year breakup that they reunited from in 2011 (and then released Sacred in 2017). It's pressed to 150g transparent blue vinyl with white swirls, and it's limited to 300 copies worldwide. Order your copy HERE.
THE OBSESSED & THE SKULL: 2021 TOUR
07/29 Cleveland, OH – Now That’s Class *
07/30 Milwaukee, WI – Club Garibaldi
08/01 Indianapolis, IN – Black Circle
08/01 Louisville, KY – Diamond Pub
08/02 Knoxville, TN – Brickyard Bar
08/03 Memphis, TN – Growlers
08/04 Fayetteville, AR – George’s Majestic
08/05 Shreveport, LA – Bears
08/06 Arlington, TX – Division Brewery/Growl
08/07 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall ^
08/07 New Braunfels, TX – Texas Ski Ranch #
08/08 Austin, TX – Lost Well
08/09 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall *
08/10 Lafayette, LA – Freetown Boom Boom Room *
08/10 New Orleans, LA – Santos ^
08/11 Atlanta, GA – The Earl
08/12 Raleigh, NC – Pour House
08/13 Frederick, MD – Cafe 611
08/14 Brooklyn, NY – Gold Sounds
08/15 Providence, RI – Alchemy
08/16 Rochester, NY – Montage Music Hall
* - The Obsessed only
^ - The Skull only
# - Wino solo show