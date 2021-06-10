The Obsessed announce summer tour with The Skull

Doom legends The Obsessed have announced a US summer tour with The Skull, kicking off in July. "The Wait is over !!," The Obsessed write. "Time to hit the tombstone highway with our friends The Skull." It begins on July 29 in Cleveland, OH, a show without The Skull, and continues through August, hitting Milwaukee, Indianapolis, Louisville, Austin, Atlanta, Raleigh, Brooklyn, Providence, Rochester and more. See all dates below.

The Brooklyn show is on August 14 at Gold Sounds, and tickets are on sale now.

Available in our shop is an exclusive reissue of The Obsessed's 1994 album The Church Within, their last album before a 16-year breakup that they reunited from in 2011 (and then released Sacred in 2017). It's pressed to 150g transparent blue vinyl with white swirls, and it's limited to 300 copies worldwide. Order your copy HERE.

THE OBSESSED & THE SKULL: 2021 TOUR

07/29 Cleveland, OH – Now That’s Class *

07/30 Milwaukee, WI – Club Garibaldi

08/01 Indianapolis, IN – Black Circle

08/01 Louisville, KY – Diamond Pub

08/02 Knoxville, TN – Brickyard Bar

08/03 Memphis, TN – Growlers

08/04 Fayetteville, AR – George’s Majestic

08/05 Shreveport, LA – Bears

08/06 Arlington, TX – Division Brewery/Growl

08/07 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall ^

08/07 New Braunfels, TX – Texas Ski Ranch #

08/08 Austin, TX – Lost Well

08/09 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall *

08/10 Lafayette, LA – Freetown Boom Boom Room *

08/10 New Orleans, LA – Santos ^

08/11 Atlanta, GA – The Earl

08/12 Raleigh, NC – Pour House

08/13 Frederick, MD – Cafe 611

08/14 Brooklyn, NY – Gold Sounds

08/15 Providence, RI – Alchemy

08/16 Rochester, NY – Montage Music Hall

* - The Obsessed only

^ - The Skull only

# - Wino solo show