The Offspring announce first album in 9 years, ‘Let The Bad Times Roll,’ share title track
Punk veterans The Offspring have announced their first album in nine years and tenth overall, Let The Bad Times Roll, due April 16 via Concord (pre-order). It's their third consecutive album produced by hard rock giant Bob Rock (Metallica, Motley Crue, etc), and the first single is the title track, which is a lighter, power-poppier song than the band's '90s classics but still a very Offspring-sounding song, and one with a topical message. "I feel like we're in a unique period in history where instead of our world leaders saying ‘we’re doing our best,’ it’s more of a stubborn mentality where they’re not making the slightest attempt to fix things," Dexter Holland said. "It’s like ‘fuck it, bring on the North Korea nukes, bring on white nationalism.’ It's a much different attitude than I've seen in the past. And it’s really fucking scary."
You can listen to the new song and check out the tracklist below.
For more Offspring, check out The Offspring’s best deep cuts — 14 songs that rival their biggest hits.
Tracklist
01. This Is Not Utopia
02. Let The Bad Times Roll
03. Behind Your Walls
04. Army Of One
05. Breaking These Bones
06. Coming For You
07. We Never Have Sex Anymore
08. In The Hall Of The Mountain King
09. The Opioid Diaries
10. Hassan Chop
11. Gone Away Requiem
12. Lullaby
--