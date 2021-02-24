The Offspring announce first album in 9 years, ‘Let The Bad Times Roll,’ share title track

Punk veterans The Offspring have announced their first album in nine years and tenth overall, Let The Bad Times Roll, due April 16 via Concord (pre-order). It's their third consecutive album produced by hard rock giant Bob Rock (Metallica, Motley Crue, etc), and the first single is the title track, which is a lighter, power-poppier song than the band's '90s classics but still a very Offspring-sounding song, and one with a topical message. "I feel like we're in a unique period in history where instead of our world leaders saying ‘we’re doing our best,’ it’s more of a stubborn mentality where they’re not making the slightest attempt to fix things," Dexter Holland said. "It’s like ‘fuck it, bring on the North Korea nukes, bring on white nationalism.’ It's a much different attitude than I've seen in the past. And it’s really fucking scary."

You can listen to the new song and check out the tracklist below.

Tracklist

01. This Is Not Utopia

02. Let The Bad Times Roll

03. Behind Your Walls

04. Army Of One

05. Breaking These Bones

06. Coming For You

07. We Never Have Sex Anymore

08. In The Hall Of The Mountain King

09. The Opioid Diaries

10. Hassan Chop

11. Gone Away Requiem

12. Lullaby

--